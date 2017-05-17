Devontae, born in August 2000, is a handsome young man who loves sports, especially basketball. He has played baseball in the past and excelled at the sport. He enjoys going on outings and playing at the park. He likes to laugh, have fun, play with cars, and color.

During school, Devontae receives special education services, and he excels every year. His ADHD is controlled by medication. He also takes medication to control high blood pressure. Devontae’s appearance is very important to him. He is a sharp dresser and likes to have his hair clean shaven.

Devontae is a bright child who needs someone to provide him a forever family. He would benefit from a family that has time to give him the one-on-one attention he needs.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.