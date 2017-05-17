Mt. Olive man charged with sodomy following sex abuse investigation

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The man is identified as 43-year-old Victor Lee Smith.

Police say an adult male victim contacted authorities to report he had been sexually assaulted by Smith multiple times between the ages of six and 15-years-old.

Following an investigation into the report, police arrested Smith on Wednesday morning.

Smith is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $80,000 bond, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.