Mt. Olive man charged with sodomy following sex abuse investigation

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.More >>
Jefferson County authorities are looking for a Center Point man charged with attempted murder.More >>
Temperatures are heating up fast and many locations will top 90 degrees for the second day in a row.More >>
Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh says he’s not running for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.More >>
Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey says Hueytown High School Principal, Dr. Joe Garner, has been served with papers and has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to turn himself in to Hueytown police.More >>
