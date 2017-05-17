Authorities looking for Center Point man charged with attempted murder

Jefferson County authorities are looking for a Center Point man charged with attempted murder.

Deputies say on May 7 around 11:15 p.m. Edwin Grady, 35, fired shots into the car of a romantic rival in the 1900 block of East Bend Circle.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found several vehicles that had been hit and damaged by a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting.

Detectives were told at the scene that Grady had been in the parking lot talking to a woman. The woman's ex-boyfriend showed up and began aruging with Grady about stopping by his father's house earlier in the day looking for the woman.

While aruging, deputies say Grady pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the ex-boyfriend. When the man got into his car and began to drive away, Grady fired several shots at the man's car. That man hit three other cars as he was trying to get away.

On Tuesday, sheriff's detectives got arrest warrants charging Grady with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

