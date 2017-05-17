Ways to avoid high blood pressure

One in three American adults has high blood pressure - that’s an estimated 67 million people. Anyone, including children, can develop it.

Several factors that are beyond your control can increase your risk for high blood pressure. These include your age, sex, and race or ethnicity. But you can work to reduce your risk by eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking and being physically active.

High blood pressure usually has no warning signs or symptoms, so many people don’t realize they have it. That’s why it’s important to visit your doctor regularly. Be sure to talk with your doctor about having your blood pressure checked.

If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may prescribe medication to treat it. Lifestyle changes, such as the ones listed above, can be just as important as taking medicines. Talk with your doctor about the best ways to reduce your risk for high blood pressure.

Make changes that matter:

Eat a well-balanced, low-salt diet

Limit alcohol

Enjoy regular physical activity

Maintain a healthy weight

Take your medications properly

Know your numbers:

The best way to know if your blood pressure is in a healthy or unhealthy range is to get it checked. If high blood pressure is diagnosed, regular monitoring can help confirm if you have high blood pressure, detect patterns and alert you of any changes. It will also show you if the changes you’ve made are working.

Blood Pressure

Category Systolic

mm Hg (upper #) Diastolic

mm Hg (lower #) Normal less than 120 and less than 80 Prehypertensionmiddle 120 – 139 or 80 – 89 High Blood Pressure

(Hypertension) Stage 1 140 – 159 or 90 – 99 High Blood Pressure

(Hypertension) Stage 2 160 or higher or 100 or higher Hypertensive Crisis

(Emergency care needed) Higher than 180 or Higher than 110

All above information is from the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.