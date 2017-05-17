Jill: 20 percent chance for a passing shower Wednesday

Temperatures are heating up fast and many locations will top 90 degrees for the second day in a row. Record high temperatures are not likely. Gusty south winds will help you cool off though, which is nice, but gusty winds can also increase symptoms if you are an allergy sufferer.



Spotty showers form after 1 p.m. and will be primarily focused east of I-65 and south of I-20. Consider yourself lucky if you get under one of these brief showers.



On Thursday, there is a slight chance for a stray shower during the Regions Tradition. Expect scattered clouds, breezy conditions and temperatures warming into the 80s during the late morning hours. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you’ll be out watching the golfers or participating in it.



A 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm remains in the forecast through Friday. A First Alert on Saturday for a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. New data shows development from south to north during the afternoon and evening hours. Keep up with radar trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather app, especially if you are attending one of the many outdoor events.



Any storm that forms on Thursday, Friday or Saturday could easily produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Remember, if you hear thunder to find shelter and avoid the outdoors until 30 minutes after the last clap.



It still looks like the greatest chance of seeing rain and storms, perhaps multiple times, is on Sunday. The activity looks most widespread during the evening hours.



Timing out spotty shower development today on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.