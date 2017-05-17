Editorial: It's go time

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Wednesday, May 17, 2017:

A month ago, Governor Kay Ivey, in one of her first decisions as Alabama Governor, authorized a special election allowing Alabama voters to decide who would fill Jeff Sessions' vacated U.S. Senate seat.

As we are all aware, now Senator Luther Strange was appointed by former Governor Robert Bentley. Strange would have kept his seat in the Senate until the November 2018 election had Ivey not made this move. Ivey is on the record saying that “the law clearly states that the people should vote for a replacement U.S. Senator as soon as possible.”

This week, all interested candidates on the democratic and republican sides must register their intent to run for this U.S. Senate seat. It’s a who’s who of names right now with powerful people and powerful groups lining up dollars to support their candidate.

This is where you, the registered voters of Alabama come in. Pay attention to what you see, hear and read about everyone in this race. By all accounts, a large amount of money will be spent on ads touting a candidate’s strengths while at the same time pointing out their opponent’s weaknesses. It’s just how the game is played.

But it’s not a game. A strong and capable U.S. Senator is critical to a state’s success and we can ill afford lackluster engagement and low voter turnout. The first election date is for the primary on Aug. 15 to determine the democratic and republican party candidate. That’s three months from now. Do your part and actively participate in the process and then get out and vote for the candidate that you think is best for our state. It’s go time.

