Good Day Gardening: Flicks Among the Flowers

Birmingham Botanical Gardens Special Events Coordinator Heather Oliver discussed Flicks Among the Flowers. Next Wednesday, May 24 catch "Jumanji" at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. It will be in the Formal Garden in front of the Conservatory. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged which benefits educational programming at The Gardens. Bring your blanket and a date or group of friends. No pets or outside alcoholic beverages allowed.

A preferred seating area will be available to Members, with each membership allowing two patrons seating until 8 p.m. Members must check in to receive a wristband in Blount Plaza. And tonight, the Birmingham Fern Society Presents Ferns: The Rest of the Untold Story with instructor Garrie P. Landry. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Lecture Hall and is free! For more information on all of these events, visit www.bbgardens.org.

