Bonegevity: Bone Health Month

Mary Martin Nordness, dietitian and Director of Nutrition Affairs and the Southeast Dairy Association, joined us with her three tips for helping children (and you) prevent bone issues.
Your bones are always rebuilding themselves so it's never too late to work on bone health! For more information, visit www.southeastdairy.org.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.