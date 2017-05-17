John Carroll on James Comey fallout

That New York Times report suggesting the President asked the former FBI director to stand down in investigating former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, presented a lot of questions. Mainly because we haven't yet seen the memo or heard testimony from James Comey. Former Federal Judge John Carroll joined us to offer some legal analysis.

He says "We need more facts but this is serious. Whether it is obstruction or not depends on whether there was a corrupt or criminal intent. The context really matters - what would the outcry be if Obama had asked Comey to drop the Clinton investigation. Comey had no duty to warn the president. The documents are easily obtained by subpoena. The defense would argue there was no intent - he was simply saying Flynn was a good guy."

