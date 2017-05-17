Jeh Jeh Live: Regions Tradition

The Regions Tradition will be contested at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover this year. Greystone Golf & Country Club is a proven venue that has stood the test of time and underwent course renovations in 2015. The Founders course was designed by renowned architect Bob Cupp and Alabama Native Hubert Green. The Regions Tradition has an economic impact of more than $25 million to the greater Birmingham area and has a purse of $2.3 million for the players. It is a 72-hole competition with no cut. Last year's winner was Bernhard Langer.

Familiar faces at the Regions Tradition this year include Coach Nick Saban from the University of Alabama, Coach Gus Malzahn from Auburn University, Coach Dan Mullen from Mississippi State, Coach Hugh Freeze from Ole Miss, Former NFL & MLB All-Star Bo Jackson, Coach Avery Johnson from the University of Alabama, Coach Kirby Smart from the University of Georgia Football, Paul Finebaum with the SEC Network, musical artist Taylor Hicks, radio personalities Rick and Bubba, SEC Network Analyst Booger McFarland, SEC Network Analyst Greg McElroy, UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, Former Head Football Coach at Auburn Tommy Tuberville, UA Director of Athletics Greg Bryne, and Former Professional Basketball Player T.R. Dunn. Today's Pro-am begins at 7 a.m. Championship play begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.regionstradition.com.

