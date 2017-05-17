Del Marsh will not run for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh says he’s not running for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

“It’s been a hard decision, but I probably made the decision a week ago,” he told WBRC sister station WSFA.

He also said that while he’s fully supportive of Gov. Kay Ivey, he has not ruled out a run for governor.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

