Del Marsh will not run for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Del Marsh will not run for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Del Marsh Del Marsh
MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh says he’s not running for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

“It’s been a hard decision, but I probably made the decision a week ago,” he told WBRC sister station WSFA.

He also said that while he’s fully supportive of Gov. Kay Ivey, he has not ruled out a run for governor.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly