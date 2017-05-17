Meetings in West Alabama Wednesday & Thursday on statewide bike & pedestrian plan

People in West Alabama can learn more on Wednesday and Thursday about a plan to make Alabama a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly state.
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be hosting two public meetings on its proposed Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.
Times and Locations:
The plan is a way to establish a vision for walking and riding a bicycle as modes of transportation in Alabama, and also to maximize funding for projects that invest in pedestrian and bicycle transportation.
Learn more about the plan here.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.