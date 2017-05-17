Meetings in West Alabama Wednesday & Thursday on statewide bike & pedestrian plan

People in West Alabama can learn more on Wednesday and Thursday about a plan to make Alabama a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly state.



The Alabama Department of Transportation will be hosting two public meetings on its proposed Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.



Times and Locations:

Wednesday May 17, 4 - 7 p.m., ALDOT West Central Region Training Center, 2015 McFarland Blvd., Tuscaloosa

Thursday, May 18, 4 - 7 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, 534 Temple Ave. North, Fayette

The plan is a way to establish a vision for walking and riding a bicycle as modes of transportation in Alabama, and also to maximize funding for projects that invest in pedestrian and bicycle transportation.



Learn more about the plan here.



