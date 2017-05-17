Mickey: Another hot one today

We are looking at a day with just a few more clouds developing. We can expect highs again in the upper 80s to low 90s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph and a 10 percent chance of a brief isolated shower.

The Regions Tradition kicks off today and the weather will be hot and dry once again. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you’ll be out watching the golfers. A brief, isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with lows near 70 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We are still looking at a slight chance of showers for Thursday. Rain chances now stand at about 30 percent.

Saturday is filled with a ton of outdoor events including Do Dah Day, Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival, Regions Tradition, 23rd Annual Creek Bank Festival and Altoona Day. Plan on hot, muggy weather for the majority of the events though a brief shower may pop during the afternoon/evening hours Saturday. The better rain chance still looks to be Sunday through early Monday morning. That means the Regions Tradition could be impacted along with the Baron’s game. The chance for rain and storms on Sunday is 60%.

Look for skies to rapidly clear on Monday and clear skies along with warmer temperatures on Tuesday.

