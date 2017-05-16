A Walker County volunteer fire department is broke and could leave thousands without fire protection

Thousands of people could be without fire protection if a small volunteer fire department can’t pay its bills.

Late last year, a wildfire burned over 400 acres between Hay Valley and Jasper in Walker County. It kept Hay Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Jeff Carr and his fire fighters busy. That kind of fire can be taxing on a small department with limited financial resources. This year those resources are almost dry.

"Financially, we're struggling to stay afloat. We’ve got $17 in the bank,” Carr said.

Hay Valley relies on about $1,400 every three months from a tobacco tax and donations to stay afloat. That's also to help pay for insurance which runs about $6,500. If Hay Valley can't meet its insurance obligations by July, that means roughly 2,000 people could be without fire protection. Hay Valley covers about 20 square miles.

"This year is terrible. We had money in the bank in CD's which we've cashed out to pay insurance up to July and come July we've got to have the money to repay. Donations are basically non-existent,” Carr said.

Carr has been with the department for more than 30 years and the last thing he wants to see is this community fire station shutting down.

"Anybody that's willing to help us, it would be greatly appreciated. I made a promise to one of the founders of this department on his death bed that I would keep this department going as long as possible, and I really don't want to break that promise. I want to keep it going,” Carr said.

For more information about donating, email: hayvalleyvfd@yahoo.com.

You can also send donations to: P.O. Box 7, Parrish, AL, 35580

