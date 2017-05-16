Jill: Above normal temperatures are on tap again for Wednesday

If you are one that likes to exercise outside or you need to do any strenuous yard work, then I recommend doing so during the morning hours when the sun isn’t so strong and temperatures are more tolerable for a long period of time.

On Wednesday, the Regions Tradition kicks off and the weather will be hot and dry once again. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you’ll be out watching the golfers or participating in it. A stray shower can’t be ruled out otherwise it will be dry.

I would plan on watering your lawn and garden through Saturday due to low chances for rain. Widespread rainfall holds off until Sunday.

Saturday is filled with a ton of outdoor events including Do Dah Day, Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival, the Regions Tradition, the 23rd Annual Creek Bank Festival, and Altoona Day. Plan on hot and dry weather for the majority of the events though storms may pop during the evening hours on Saturday. The better rain chance still looks to set up on Saturday night through Sunday night. That means the Regions Tradition could be impacted along with the Barons game. The chance for rain and storms on Sunday is 70%.

The normal high temperature this time of year is 81 degrees and we will see those kinds of numbers starting on Sunday and Monday.

