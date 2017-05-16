Two Cullman county men arrested, accused of sex crimes

Two men in Cullman county were arrested during the past week and both are accused of sex crimes.

In the first case, deputies arrested a registered sex offender. 49-year-old Kenneth Loyd Woods of Fairview was arrested on charges of rape, electronic solicitation of a child, and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Woods is accused of distributing pills and alcohol to underage students at a high school in Cullman county.

In a second unrelated case, 36-year-old Joshua Dwayne Aker of Cullman was arrested for rape and sodomy of a child.

Both men are being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

"Sexual crimes against children are the most difficult for us as law enforcement to deal with because it brings out just about every emotion you have as a human being. Frankly, Woods has proven he is a danger to our community as he is a registered sex offender already. That’s why we, the deputies, go out once a month to check each registered sex offender because they have already proven they can’t be trusted around children," said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.