Two Cullman county men arrested, accused of sex crimes

If you are one that likes to exercise outside or you need to do any strenuous yard work, then I recommend doing so during the morning hours when the sun isn’t so strong and temperatures are more tolerable for a long period of time.More >>
If you are one that likes to exercise outside or you need to do any strenuous yard work, then I recommend doing so during the morning hours when the sun isn’t so strong and temperatures are more tolerable for a long period of time.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to require insurers to cover autism therapy but only until the child turns 18.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to require insurers to cover autism therapy but only until the child turns 18.More >>
Jefferson County elections officials say they were blindsided by an effort to bill them for new iPads to speed up voting procedures.More >>
Jefferson County elections officials say they were blindsided by an effort to bill them for new iPads to speed up voting procedures.More >>
News of a global cyberattack spread quickly, but Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos met with his information and technology people Monday after the attacks became public.More >>
News of a global cyberattack spread quickly, but Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos met with his information and technology people Monday after the attacks became public.More >>
There is new center to help out those who are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. The One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is on Southside and opened in early May.More >>
There is new center to help out those who are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. The One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is on Southside and opened in early May.More >>