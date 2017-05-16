Cat died from tick bite in Shelby Co.

You might not realize it, but your cat could die from a tick bite. One owner in Shelby County says it happened to her pet.



"Cytauxzoon in is a parasite that that is spread from a tick," said Dr. Andy Sokol of Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic.



The tick is able to transmit the parasite from a bobcat to a domestic cat.



"The bobcat is the carrier of this parasite. And then the tick bites a domestic cat and injects this," said Sokol.



That could have been what happened with the Shelby County cat, who's name we're told was Ringo.



"And it's a fatal disease. But again it's very, very rare," said Sokol.



In fact, Sokol says Alabama is not even listed as a state where the disease is found.



"Not saying it's not here. It's just not overly recognized in this state," Sokol said.



The bottom line is this is probably not something you need to worry a whole lot about.



In fact, Sokol says he's never seen a case of it. However, it's still a good reminder to make sure you're using some type of tick prevention medication.



"The best thing you can do is prevent your cat from having ticks. If it's an outdoor cat, pick a tick and flea product that repels or kills without them biting," said Sokol.

