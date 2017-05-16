Greene County escapee arrested in Chicago after nearly 20 years on the run

A man accused of murder escaped a Greene County jail back in 1998, but now he’s back in Alabama and behind bars Tuesday night after he was captured across state lines.

The investigator on the case says they were able to find Donovan Johnson after a tip came in that he was using an alias. Chief Deputy Jeremy Rancher says Johnson was using the fake name 'Phillip Thomas' while living in Chicago.

That reliable tip the department received led ALEA, U.S. Marshalls, and other federal agencies right to Johnson.

"It was a difficult task, but it was rewarding in the end to get to see the family have closure," said Chief Deputy Rancher.

Johnson was arrested in 1996 for murder, three counts of attempted murder, and receiving stolen property. The District Attorney says this all stemmed from a shooting that ultimately killed Ollie Carpenter and left three others injured.

"It’s a great day because we can put to a close a case of over 19 years," said Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison.

The family of Carpenter shared how hard it was waiting for his capture. "He should’ve done turned himself in. I don’t understand how he could live this long and know he had done this injustice," Carpenter's sister-in-law Peggy said. "We kept faith and trusted in God and we all lived to see this day."

The Greene County District Attorney says because Johnson escaped before the trial even happened that case will need to be re-opened so they can finally try it in court.

