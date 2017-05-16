Escapee from old Greene County jail arrested after 21 years on the run

Donnovan Johnson is being brought back to Greene County more than 21 years after he escaped from the old County Jail back in 1998.

Authorities were holding him on murder and attempted murder charges at the time on a 1996 case.

He had been on the run since then until authorities discovered he'd been living in another state recently.

A press conference is expected to happen outside the Greene County Jail at 6:30 p.m. More details about how authorities found Johnson should be released at that time.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.