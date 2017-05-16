Doctors warn parents to avoid giving children any kind of energy drink following teen's death

It’s a tearful plea coming from the father of Davis Cripe.

“I stand before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this. Parents, please talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks,” Sean Cripe asks.



Cripe's 16-year-old son died last month from what doctors call a caffeine-induced cardiac event.

Davis Cripe’s friends say the teen drank a latte, Diet Moutain Dew and an energy drink within two hours.



His body just couldn't tolerate it. But how much caffeine is too much?



“I think it depends on your age. I think it depends on your tolerance,” says Dr. Jeff Jones.

Jones works in the emergency room at Grandview Medical Center and says it's rare they see kids come in as a result of ingesting too much caffeine, but they do see it in young adults.



The main culprit, Jones says, are energy drinks, especially when people are binging on it.



“Often it'll be a young male who's trying to hold down a job and workout and diet, and when you're not eating and living on muscle stimulants, that's often when we see it,” Jones says.



Jones says in truth, young people don't need any of them before they're 18.



“I would tell parents to avoid any kind of energy drink. Of course, kids are going to have a little bit of soda. But I would tell them to avoid coffee and energy drinks," said Jones.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.