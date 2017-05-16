Missing Shelby Co. man's body pulled from water by Leeds Fire & - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing Shelby Co. man's body pulled from water by Leeds Fire & Rescue Dive Team

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Leeds Fire & Rescue Dive Team assisted Dunnavant Fire Department in the recovery of a missing Shelby County man from a body of water, according to officials.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Timothy Norwood, who has been missing since May 6.

Officials say the cause of Norwood's death is under investigation.

