Jill: Hot and dry is the story this week, but that changes this weekend

It will be hot, but thankfully not humid, to close out the afternoon hours on Tuesday.

If you are going to see John Legend perform Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, the weather will be nice and mild. Expect temperatures to drop quickly from the middle 80s and into the upper 70s for the duration of the concert.

On Wednesday, the Regions Tradition kicks off and the weather will be hot and dry once again. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you’ll be out watching the golfers or participating in it.

If you want your grass to keep looking green and plants from drooping, then plan on watering them this week because mother nature sure isn’t. Ok, sure there is a small rain chance on Thursday, but most areas will be dry.

We have a ton of outdoor events on Saturday including Do Dah Day, Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival, the Regions Tradition, the 23rd Annual Creek Bank Festival and Altoona Day. Plan on hot and dry weather for the majority of the events, though storms may pop during the evening hours on Saturday. The better rain chance still looks to set up on Saturday night through Sunday night. That means the Regions Tradition could be impacted along with the Barons game. The chance for rain and storms on Sunday is 70%.

The normal high temperature this time of year is 81 degrees and we will see those kinds of numbers starting on Sunday and Monday.

