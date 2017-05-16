Jefferson County officials on cyber attacks: 'Never let your guard down'

News of a global cyber attack spread quickly, but Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos met with his information and technology people Monday after the attacks became public.

"I feel good today about our security, but it's something you can never let your guard down. You always have to keep improving staying one step ahead." Petelos said.

Petelos says Microsoft, the county’s software vendor, usually provides county computers with an upgrade or patch every month over security questions.

He adds that all Jefferson County employees will be sent emails soon warning them to be careful of some potential dangerous email or websites. "Most of the time, it's sloppy work as far as people opening accounts or looking at things that are viruses," Petelos said.

Jefferson County computers were not hacked this time around, but the Jefferson County Sheriff's office was the victim of an attack back in 2011. Petelos said they are spending a lot of money on security procedures here in Jefferson County because they realize how important that information is - personal information with their employees, and certainly information involving taxpayers.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.