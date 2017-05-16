iPads speed up lines to vote, but at what monetary cost?

Jefferson County elections officials say they were blindsided by an effort to bill them for new iPads to speed up voting procedures.

The county took part in a pilot program last November during the presidential election. The tablets did make lines go faster, but a bill in Montgomery has been amended will make all counties pay for the tablets starting next year. For Jefferson County, that could be a $300,000 bill.

"While Jefferson County has a large budget, some small counties don’t have any excess funds. They are barely scrapping by. I can even imagine they can't even begin purchasing a tablet base platform for voting," Barry Stephenson, Jefferson County Manager said.

Stephenson said when the Secretary of State's office came with the pilot program, they were assured the state would pay for the tablets and not the counties.

Jefferson County officials have reached out to county lawmakers to oppose the plan.

