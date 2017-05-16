Hueytown HS principal served warrant, faces 2 charges

Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey says Hueytown High School Principal, Dr. Joe Garner, has been served with papers and has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to turn himself in to Hueytown police.

Pouncey says he was told Garner is being charged with obstruction of justice and failure to report.

Pouncey has not talked with Garner about this yet, but says an attorney representing an investigator with HPD told him the charges are connected to an investigation conducted last year.

The investigation surrounded allegations that a female teacher at the school was having inappropriate relationships with multiple students. Pouncey did not reveal how many students, however he did say that Garner reported the allegations to system officials and asked for help in from the system's human resources department in investigating this matter.

Pouncey says the school system conducted a very thorough investigation on the allegations and found there was no substantive evidence of the claims.



"We did not find any substantive evidence that would warrant any further investigation. We communicated to the police department what our findings were. Beyond that, I was surprised at this latest turn of events. Dr. Garner has been a staunch advocate for the safety and welfare of children. He's a former lieutenant police officer. He's a former captain in the army, and he's a fine person and I was surprised with this turn of events, particularly with no conversation with us as the employer," said Pouncey.



As for Garner's status, it has not been affected by this yet.

Pouncey says he will speak with system attorneys before determining what, if any disciplinary action will be taken against him.

