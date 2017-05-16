Deputy injured while trying to serve arrest warrant in Midfield

Jefferson County authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man for injuring a deputy in Midfield.

The deputy was assaulted just after 11 a.m. Tuesday while trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in the 300 block of Bessemer Super Highway.

Authorities say the suspect knocked the deputy to the floor causing an injury to his head. The wanted person originally wanted by deputies was not home.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in the Jefferson County Jail. His name is withheld pending formal charges.

