Deputy injured while serving arrest warrant in Midfield

Jefferson County authorities have arrested a man for injuring a deputy in Midfield.

Police say the man is identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Erby.

Erby is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

The deputy was assaulted just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday while serving a felony arrest warrant at a home in the 300 block of Bessemer Super Highway.

Authorities say Erby knocked the deputy to the floor causing an injury to his head. The person originally wanted by deputies was not home.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Erby is in the Jefferson County Jail on $18,000 bond.

