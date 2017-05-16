Tuscaloosa City Council to address Mercedes-Benz payments and impact fees

Two items facing the Tuscaloosa City Council at its Tuesday meeting involve payments to Mercedes-Benz and making a decision on impact fees.



The council is set to approve a resolution confirming the city's financial obligations under an agreement with Mercedes-Benz.

Under the previously made agreement, the city would pay when certain expansion and job creation benchmarks were met by the plant in Vance.



The resolution says the city has budgeted in anticipation of Mercedes requesting the money, and will pay up to $750,000 a year until the obligations are met.



Also, the council is set to vote on fees that would be charged on some new multi-family developments.

The proposal would charge an attached housing service fee on water and sewer connections for residential projects of 100 or more beds.

The purpose is to lessen the burden on existing city resources created by the new developments.



The full Tuscaloosa City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tuscaloosa City Hall.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.