Braised Beef

Ingredients:
5 pounds of chuck roast
1 cup of brown sugar
4 dried chilies
2 limes, sliced
5 cups of beef stock
salt & pepper
Directions:
Heavily salt and pepper the chuck roast and sear it on the grill or in a pan for three minutes on high heat on each side. Place ina deep braising pan. Add dried chilies, brown sugar, and limes with skin removed. Fill pan with beef stock until it covers the meat. Wrap with heavy duty foil and cook at 425 degrees for 3-4 hours until fork tender.
Stir Fry:
Ingredients:
2 pounds of cooked chuck roast, cold and set overnight, shredded
1 red onion, sliced
handful of sweet colored peppers, julienned
1 medium zucchini, julienned
salt and pepper to taste
2 cups of cooked red quinoa
zest and juice of 2 limes
1 teaspoon of chili powder
1 clove of garlic, minced
2 tablespoons of butter
Directions:
In a nonstick skillet, place butter, garlic, and onions. Let caramelize for three minutes. Add zucchini, peppers, salt, pepper, and quinoa. Cook for 3-4 minutes on med-high heat and then add beef, lime zest, and juice. Finish with chili powder and taste for seasoning. Serve with fresh tortillas or flat bread.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.