Braised Beef

Ingredients:

5 pounds of chuck roast

1 cup of brown sugar

4 dried chilies

2 limes, sliced

5 cups of beef stock

salt & pepper

Directions:

Heavily salt and pepper the chuck roast and sear it on the grill or in a pan for three minutes on high heat on each side. Place ina deep braising pan. Add dried chilies, brown sugar, and limes with skin removed. Fill pan with beef stock until it covers the meat. Wrap with heavy duty foil and cook at 425 degrees for 3-4 hours until fork tender.

Stir Fry:

Ingredients:

2 pounds of cooked chuck roast, cold and set overnight, shredded

1 red onion, sliced

handful of sweet colored peppers, julienned

1 medium zucchini, julienned

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of cooked red quinoa

zest and juice of 2 limes

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of butter

Directions:

In a nonstick skillet, place butter, garlic, and onions. Let caramelize for three minutes. Add zucchini, peppers, salt, pepper, and quinoa. Cook for 3-4 minutes on med-high heat and then add beef, lime zest, and juice. Finish with chili powder and taste for seasoning. Serve with fresh tortillas or flat bread.

