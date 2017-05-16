I-20/59 Bridge Update: 17th Street N exit ramp to close on May 31st, per ALDOT

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced a major exit ramp closure today, and it could cause a growing pain for drivers who live and work downtown. Due to the I-20/59 bridge replacement project, the 17th Street North exit ramp will close on May 31st, 2017.More >>
Shelby County authorities are searching for a 39-year-old man who last seen on May 4.More >>
Look for a toasty day out there. After starting out this morning in the 50s to 60s, look for highs in several places to top out in the low 90s for the first time this year.More >>
A woman living in Tom Brown Village has been dealing with light brown water in her tub and kitchen sink for a couple of weeks. She called the On Your Side Investigators for help.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa has decided not to move forward with revoking 3000 Bar's business license. Last week a few complained about the business following a murder that happened nearby.More >>
