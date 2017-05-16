I-20/59 Bridge Update: 17th Street N exit ramp to close on May 31, per ALDOT

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced a major exit ramp closure Tuesday, and it could cause a growing pain for drivers who live and work

downtown.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The 17th Street N exit ramp (125A) on I-20/59 will close indefinitely on May 31, per ALDOT. pic.twitter.com/Yv1I1eBfDI — Megan Hayes (@MeganHayesFOX6) May 16, 2017



Due to the I-20/59 bridge replacement project, the 17th Street North exit ramp will close on May 31, 2017. Drivers need to be prepared for the exit ramp to remain closed until at least summer of 2018.



Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route for the impending closure. A popular detour will be the 22nd Street exit (125B) to Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard westbound to 17th Street North.

17th Street exit ramp closure DETOUR: a popular route will be to continue on 20/59 to exit 125B, 22nd St. pic.twitter.com/ivmTL5CbuB — Megan Hayes (@MeganHayesFOX6) May 16, 2017



Drivers who use Exit 125A on a daily basis are encouraged to take time over the next two weeks testing routes to mitigate any frustration once the closure occurs.

Click here for detour maps.

