Shelby Co. authorities searching for missing man

Shelby County authorities are searching for a 39-year-old man who last seen on May 4.

John Adam Hyde's car was found on Sunday near the Slab in Montevallo.

Hyde is 5'9" and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jessie Woodard at (205) 670-6283 or you may leave an anonymous tip at shelbyso.com.

