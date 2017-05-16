FIRST ALERT: Many places in the 90s today

Look for a toasty day out there. After starting out this morning in the 50s to 60s, look for highs in several places to top out in the low 90s for the first time this year. Winds will likely develop out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and a south wind around 5 mph

Wednesday looks to be another dry, hot day with highs again reaching close to 90 degrees.

We have a decent chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday. At this point we are going with a 40 percent chance of rainfall with morning temperaturs near 70 and highs in the upper 80s.

Variably cloudy skies with only an isolated shower or two take us into Friday and Saturday. The weather will be hot for the Regions Tradition at Greystone.

Weekend Forecast: If you're going to Do Dah Day in Birmingham, make sure both you and your pet have plenty of water. Good idea to wear the sunscreen this week with UV indices around 10.

First Alert: Expect some rain and thunderstorms on Sunday ahead of a cool front. Rain chances will climb to around 60 percent during the afternoon. These slow-moving thunderstorms could be strong with the primary threat heavy rainfall, brief gusty winds, and lightning. Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler because of the cloud cover and rain. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

The showers could linger through midday Monday with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs cooling into the low 80s.

