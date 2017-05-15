Pinson Mayor says recycle drop off is being used as a dumping site

What was supposed to be a recycle d rop out point for paper goods in Pinson has turned into a dumpsite. Mayor Hoyt Sanders said the program could be in jeopardy if it continues. “We are trying to provide a nice service not only to Pinson residence but for this area of the community,” said Sanders

Monday morning city workers were greeted with at least 14 boxes full of plastic. Sanders said someone is taking advantage of the city’s recycling service.



“We're getting boxes full of plastic here, which of course is not paper. These are plastics, so city workers have to sort through this and determine what goes here and what goes elsewhere.”



Sanders said it’s been happening for about six weeks. At first the boxes were filled with coffee creamer, sugar and other coffee supplies. On Monday the boxes were filled with empty plastic Gatorade containers



Each box has a label that Sanders hopes could lead them to the person who is responsible. “ We really need this to cease . Hopefully someone out there knows the origin and can give us a tip at City Hall



If you have any information you’re asked to call Pinson City Hall at (205) 680-5556.

