On Your Side Investigators: Woman dealing with brown water at Tom Brown Village

A woman living in Tom Brown Village has been dealing with light brown water in her tub and kitchen sink for a couple of weeks. She called the On Your Side Investigators for help.

The woman doesn’t want us to reveal her identity but says she first noticed the discoloration about two weeks ago. She filled up a portion of her bathtub with water. You can see the water has a light brown, yellowish tint to it.

The water coming out of her kitchen faucet appears to be a little cloudy as well. The woman says some of her neighbors at the housing complex have been seeing a discoloration in their water as well. She’s wanting the Birmingham Housing Authority to look into it. She’s not sure if it’s safe.

“It doesn’t seem right at all. I don’t know if its water is safe for us to drink. I’ve been making Kool-Aid with it and drinking it before I even noticed the tint. I don’t know if it's harmful to me or my kids,” the woman said.

Joseph Bryant with the Birmingham Housing authority tell us this is the first he’s heard about the issue but says he’s sending out a maintenance crew first thing Tuesday morning to investigate to try and figure out what is going on.

