City of Tuscaloosa will not seek to shut down 3000 Bar following nearby murder

The City of Tuscaloosa has decided not to move forward with revoking 3000 Bar's business license.

Last week a few complained about the business following a murder that happened nearby.

After a public outcry surrounding 3000 Bar, the city's deputy chief financial officer Susan Snowden took a look into their operations.

She found there was not enough evidence to recommend a hearing to shut the business down.

“This was certainly a tragic scenario that occurred. We had to look if the bar was complacent in that,” said Snowden.

She's referring to the murder of 23-year-old Branden Moss. Police said he was shot near 3000 Bar by 26-year-old Markis Russell.

“When we look at a business for license revocation we take into the factors across the board that they are a level playing field for everyone, that no one is targeted for any incident,” said Snowden.

Following Moss's death, a business owner and city councilman raised concerns about the bar's series of violations.

“I felt like it was a smear campaign. I felt like people spoke out of line. It really painted a bad light on my business. Many family of friends that I spoke with of Branden Moss were disheartened that so much was being discussed about 3000 bar,” said the owner of 3000 Bar Brian Hedrick.

“Rather than see businesses shut down we'd like to educate them and help them to be better,” said Snowden.

Snowden said the violations the bar had took place when they first opened and that they have since changed management and made strides to get on the right track.

“We have since talk with the business owners they do want to be good citizens and we as a city want to work to promote that,” said Snowden.

“I’d like to have a good relationship. I hope to have a good relationship,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick said they plan to re-open late July.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.