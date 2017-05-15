J-P: Crank up the AC this week

Expect temperatures overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday looks hot. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s. Rain chances will remain low over the next few days.

If you have plans on Thursday, you could see a few thunderstorms after 2 p.m. These storms are Summertime-like storms and while only scattered, can produce some heavy downpours. The best rain chances are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

We'll again see some spotty showers and storms on Friday. Highs will reach 90 degrees. The weather will be hot for the Regions Tradition at Greystone. Highs daily will reach the lower 90s with only a small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Weekend Forecast:Temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Saturday with rain chances around 20-percent. If you're going to Do Dah Day in Birmingham, make sure both you and your pet have plenty of water. Good idea to wear the sunscreen this week with UV indices around 10.

First Alert: Expect some rain and thunderstorms on Sunday ahead of a cool front. Rain chances will climb to around 60-percent during the afternoon. These slow-moving thunderstorms could be strong with the primary threat heavy rainfall, brief gusty winds, and lightning. Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler because of the cloud cover and rain. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will be a bit milder early next week with rain and a few showers possible on Monday. The long range Summer forecast is still indicating above average temperatures.

