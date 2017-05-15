Large 'cat' spotted in Cullman County

One man is wondering what type of large animal is roaming the woods of his Cullman County hunting camp.



"I was flipping through the pictures and we had pictures of deer, and of course crow, and raccoons. And I went through the slides and I hit the big cat, and I went whoa," said Greg Donnelly.



Donnelly was going back through clips from his game camera when he spotted the predator.



"Is it a monster big bob cat? Or is it something else? People speculate, mountain lion, panther, I don't know," Donnelly said.



Donnelly has since found paw tracks almost the size of a dollar bill.



"I don't think it's so much scary, as some people are nervous about it. But at the end of the day, this type of wildlife fears humans more," said Donnelly.



Donnelly thinks the animal is still around, and even sent more pictures Monday of newly discovered paw tracks.



He's hoping to catch another glimpse and has installed more cameras on the property.



"A lot of people say they've seen this cat, or cats like this. I think the oddity is there is a picture of it," Donnelly continued.



He has sent the picture to experts at Auburn University hoping they can give him some answers.

