Mountain Brook Police continue search for carjacking suspect

Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night, a thief was itching for more than just a burger and a Frosty when he arrived at the Wendy’s on Highway 280 in Mountain Brook.

Police say the man, dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt and pants, approached a customer, possibly someone from out of state.

“The victim did stop and talk with the suspect who then got in the vehicle and took it from the victim,” says Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook.

He says, fortunately, that man was not hurt and a short while later, police found the car in the Inglenook community.

But as of Monday, the suspect remained on the loose.

Even though crimes like this don't happen often in the city of Mountain Brook, this Wendy's sits right here along busy Highway 280. A perfect place, Chief Cook says, for a crime of opportunity.

That's why he says it's imperative residents always be aware of their surroundings.

“Anybody coming up, even if they're asking for help, you really need to be suspicious of people, unfortunately, in this day and time. It's hard to give a handout and help because some people will take advantage of those situations,” Cook advises.

He says that may have been the case in this situation and feels this was an isolated incident.

“If you can't help someone in a very safe manner, then just call us and let us try and help them out,” Cook says.

