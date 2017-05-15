Argo Fire Department facing volunteer shortage

Fire departments around the country are facing a manpower problem. One department in central Alabama facing that issue is the Argo Fire Department.

Argo has 19 paid firemen. Some are part or full time. The department needs 21 volunteers to meet the demands of the jobs, but it currently has just seven volunteers. This is creating problems on those volunteers who are answering the calls.

"There is no one there to help make the runs. The lack of knowing someone is going to be there kind of puts pressure on myself," John Songer, Argo Volunteer Fireman said.

Argo Fire Chief Matt Platt says the city can not afford to hire more paid fire fighters. Chief Platt says the lack of volunteers is a statewide and national problem. "A lot of people have to have two jobs to make things meet today. Family commitments, things like that” Pratt said.

Agreements with other fire departments help with the work load, but Argo also tries to help other departments that are also facing volunteer shortages.

The department has put up a sign urging people to go to its website and put in job applications. Applicants will have to be certified for the job.

No doubt working as a volunteer fireman is tough work and it's hard on your other jobs, but those who do it will tell you it's worth it.

"It’s not necessary fireSongefighting part of that I enjoy but able to give back to the city where I am." Songer said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.