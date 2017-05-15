Huntsville area congressman Mo Brooks enters Senate race

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks of Huntsville officially entered the Republican race for U.S. Senate Monday.

The congressman said he looks forward to meeting with voters about the issues. Brooks contends he is the true conservative in the race. "You are right about the lack of diplomacy. I'm a very candid individual," Brooks said. When asked about candidate comments in the past, Brooks did not back away. "They are truthful," Brooks said.

Brooks accused the Democratic party of running a -- quote -- "War on Whites" by pushing issues which divide the country to get support from African American voters. "I abhor the Democratic party using that War on Whites campaign strategy to pit American against American based on nothing more than skin pigmentation," Brooks said.

Brooks also said certain Muslim leaders advocate the murder of homosexuals. "This is their words, not mine, that they want to exterminate homosexuals for no reason than their sexual orientation," Brooks said. Brooks said this belief does not include all Muslims.

The congressman added his wife may soften his image with some voters. Clearly she is more lovable than I am. No question I married up," Brooks said. Mo Brooks is known for being candid and speaking his mind. He is looking forward to meeting any voter to explain any so called controversial comment and let them decide who they want to back in the Republican primary.

