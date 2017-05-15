Montgomery businessman Randy Brinson joins U.S. Senate race

Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.

Randy Brinson of Montgomery - a physician, businessman, and former head of the Christian Coalition - joined the field of candidates.

Brinson says his leadership is needed to help remove the stigma of corruption at the state capital.

Brinson says his company is proving he can make a difference in the state. "Nobody in the race has accomplished more for the Alabama economy. I have over the last four to five years. We have done trade missions across the globe to grow the Alabama agri-business,” Brinson said.

In fact, Brinson is leaving later this week for Zambia to help grow Alabama's peanut business in the country.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.