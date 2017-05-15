Birmingham police searching for man who robbed gas station at gu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint Saturday

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Birmingham Police Department Source: Birmingham Police Department
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are looking for a man who robbed the Shell gas station on University Blvd. around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black male.

Police say the man threatened the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with the cash in his possession, according to police.

Please contact Detective Wilder at (205) 254-1753 if you recognize the man in the pictures.

