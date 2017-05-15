Experts: The time is now to protect against cyberattacks

Birmingham police are looking for a man who robbed the Shell gas station on University Blvd. around 8 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for a man who robbed the Shell gas station on University Blvd. around 8 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
We've heard about the ransomware attacks being levied all across the world recently, but do businesses in the Birmingham metro need to be concerned?More >>
We've heard about the ransomware attacks being levied all across the world recently, but do businesses in the Birmingham metro need to be concerned?More >>
There were 78 collisions at highway-rail crossings in 2016 across Alabama, according to federal data.More >>
There were 78 collisions at highway-rail crossings in 2016 across Alabama, according to federal data.More >>
Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.More >>
Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.More >>
Air quality will be the main issue this week along with above-average temperatures.More >>
Air quality will be the main issue this week along with above-average temperatures.More >>