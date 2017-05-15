Experts: The time is now to protect against cyberattacks

We've heard about the ransomware attacks being levied all across the world recently, but do businesses in the Birmingham metro need to be concerned?

Kevin Sena, CEO of Viperline Solutions, says yes. Especially as our reputation as a tech city continues to grow.

"We're putting a lot of time and resources and energy in bringing some of the top tech companies to our city," Sena says. "We have a ton of financial institutions, a lot of world class healthcare institutions so we absolutely want to be ready for these threats."

He says there are three main ways companies can prepare now to protect themselves against a cyberattack.

The first, regardless of the size of your company: back up all your data.

"If they're locking up your data and you have it stored in another location, it isn't a big setback at all to an organization."

Second, he says, if you are attacked, do not pay the ransom, if at all possible. Why?

"You're letting them know you're a real entity that has a security vulnerability and that you're willing to pay," Sena says.

"The chances of them coming back to hit you again is astronomically high."

Lastly: do not rely on antiviruses to protect your information. Sena says they're outdated.

Instead, he suggests investing in next generation products to not only protect, but eliminate the threat of ransomware attacks.

“It's just the world we live in today. We have to take the steps to secure ourselves on the internet.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.