Kevin Turner statue unveiled at Bryant Museum

Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.

The 17-inch statue (called Open Field) of the late Alabama and NFL football player was sculpted by former Alabama walk-on football player David Grieco.

Turner died from ALS, also called Lou Gherig's disease, in 2010.

He had advanced CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is a neurodegenerative disease associated with head trauma like concussions.

"And the Kevin Turner story, how he turned out to be a great football player, but part of our social culture with his battle of ALS," according to Ken Gaddy with the Bryant Museum.

Turner was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Saturday.

