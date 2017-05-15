J-P: Above-average temperatures this week

Air quality will be the main issue this week along with above-average temperatures. Expect high levels of ozone this week in Jefferson and Shelby counties. This will result in some breathing problems for some folks, especially people with asthma. Temperatures Monday afternoon are reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most locations will be reporting highs in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong dome of high pressure will keep the rain away through much of this week. We will slowly see rain chances increase by Thursday and Friday with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected.



If you have plans on Thursday, you could see a few thunderstorms after 2 p.m. These storms are summertime-like storms, and while only scattered can produce some heavy downpours. The best rain chances are between 2-7 p.m. We'll again see some spotty showers and storms on Friday. Highs will reach 90 degrees. The weather will be hot for the Regions Tradition at Greystone. Highs daily will reach the lower 90s with only a small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.



Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Saturday with rain chances around 20 percent. If you're going to Do Dah Day in Birmingham, make sure both you and your pet have plenty of water. Good idea to wear the sunscreen this week with UV indices around 10.

FIRST ALERT: Expect some rain and thunderstorms on Sunday ahead of a cool front. Rain chances will climb to around 60 percent during the afternoon. These slow-moving thunderstorms could be strong with the primary threats being heavy rainfall, brief, gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler because of the cloud cover and rain. Expect highs in the mid 80s.



Temperatures will be a bit milder early next week with a few rain showers possible on Monday. The long-range summer forecast is still indicating above-average temperatures.

