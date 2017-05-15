On Your Side Investigation: “Your life is worth the wait.” Railroad crossing collisions span the state

There were 78 collisions at highway-rail crossings in 2016 across Alabama, according to federal data. The state ranks the 8th highest in the country for collisions that year.



Those collisions are responsible for nine fatalities and 42 injuries.



“When you see tracks, think train,” said Nancy Hudson, Executive Director of Alabama’s chapter of Operation Lifesaver, a non-profit raising awareness about collisions.

Hudson says most collisions at crossings can be avoided with heightened awareness.



Collisions in Alabama have declined in recent years, mimicking the national trend. In 2014, there were 95 collisions, causing 15 fatalities, and 90 collisions in 2015 causing five fatalities.



Even with the downward trend, Hudson can’t be certain why Alabama continues to rank among the top 10 states with the most collisions nationally.



“I really wish I knew, but I do think it’s a combination of so many people driving, so much train traffic, so many crossings, but the biggest thing is that we’re so distracted,” Hudson explained.



The collisions happen at crossings across the state.

Hudson doesn’t believe that a collision at a crossing makes it any more dangerous than others.

“To me, every single crossing can be dangerous if the driver isn’t focused and isn’t paying attention,” said Hudson.



Hudson points to the example of a 100-car freight train. It can be a mile or longer, and when traveling at 55 mph, it can take that same distance to come to a full stop. A car traveling the same speed can come to a stop in just 200 feet, Hudson says.



“The train can stop, but we can stop a whole lot quicker,” Hudson explained.



Drivers need to slow down at crossings and be prepared to stop, Hudson says. And if you get stopped at a crossing gate, don’t drive around it.



“People say they don’t want to have to wait, 'If I get stopped by the train, I don’t want to wait.' Well, I think your life is worth the wait,” Hudson said.



Walking on the tracks is also deadly. 14 people were killed or injured in the state in 2014, and again in 2015.



Hudson says the only legal and safe way to cross is at the same place cars can travel over the tracks.

“Walking up and down the tracks, being between the rails, all of that is trespassing and it’s deadly,” Hudson continued.



Drivers and pedestrians are not the only victims. These collisions affect the railway workers, too.



“Sometimes, I think they are the forgotten victim,” said Hudson.



The train’s engineer operates the locomotive from the front of the train along side the conductor. From that vantage point, the pair can see a rail obstruction in the distance and are forced to react.



“You close your eyes and it’s like it’s happening all over again,” said F. Neal Elders, a train engineer.

Elders says he’s been involved in multiple accidents during his career spanning more than three decades, including several fatalities.



Elders recalls one accident in Fort Payne in which he was operating an 80-car coal train carrying about 10,000 tons at 48 mph, max speed for that train.



Elders says a tractor-trailer pulled out, saw the train, and tried to stop. Instead, the truck slid in front of the train.



“He had his whole family in the vehicle with him. We hit the truck so hard, it knocked the engine out of the truck. The wife and one of the children came out of the door on the side that we struck,” Elders described.



The wife, Elders says, was killed instantly. The father and children survived.



“It affects all that are involved in these accidents. I know the pedestrians, the vehicle operators, the passengers, it’s a terrible thing for them, but it’s also terrible for the crew members,” Elders said.



That’s also why Hudson reminds of Operation Lifesaver’s motto: “Trains can’t stop quickly, but you can.”



Drivers and pedestrians can adhere to these rules:



- Never walk on or along the rails.

- Always assume a train is coming.

- Only cross tracks at designated areas.

- Never stop on the tracks.

- Never try to beat a train across the tracks.



Operation Lifesaver is partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum for Rail Safety Day on June 1-2. It’s free and open to the public. Train rides will be offered after a safety presentation.



