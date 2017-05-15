Ala. Department of Corrections investigating fatal stabbing at Bibb County Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday around 11 a.m.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jamie Marcus Witherspoon was stabbed and killed during an altercation with another inmate.

Witherspoon was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second inmate was stabbed and treated at the facility's infirmary, according to authorities. The individual's name is being withheld for security reasons.

Authorities say 28-year-old Justin Sanders is a suspect and faces attempted murder charges.

Sanders used a makeshift weapon to stab the victims during an altercation in one of the dorms, according to authorities.

The correctional facility is on lockdown during the incident investigation.

