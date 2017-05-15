Jill: Be prepared to water your lawn and garden this week due to hot, dry weather

FIRST ALERT: Asthma sufferers beware! There is an air quality alert in effect Monday. A code orange is in effect for Jefferson and Shelby counties until 6 p.m.



A hot and slightly muggy afternoon ahead! Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and sunshine will be abundant.



Temperatures will be even hotter on Tuesday, so be sure to do strenuous outdoor activities early in the morning or later in the evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.



If you are going to see John Legend perform on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, the weather will be nice and mild. Expect temperatures to d rop quickly from the middle 80s into the upper 70s for the duration of the concert.



On Wednesday, The Regions Tradition kicks off and the weather will be hot and dry. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you’ll be out watching the golfers or participating in it.



This week features mainly dry and hot weather. The next chance for a stray shower or storm is on Thursday afternoon, otherwise rain chances don’t climb until late weekend.



We have a ton of outdoor events on Saturday, including Do Dah Day, Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival, Regions Tradition, 23rd Annual Creek Bank Festival and Altoona Day. Plan on hot and dry weather for the majority of the events, though storms may pop during the evening hours on Saturday. Better rain chances, though it’s early out, look to set up on Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. That means the Regions Tradition could be impacted along with the Baron’s game.



We will continue to fine tune the event forecasts as we get closer.



