'Raising Up Your Parents' conference held Wednesday in Tuscaloosa

Many families deal with the issue of caring for an older loved one. Seniors, their families and caregivers have an opportunity on Wednesday to get help navigating care options for older adults.



The “Raising Up Your Parents” conference is being hosted by the West Alabama Care Coalition in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Downtown Tuscaloosa from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be numerous vendors with the purpose of providing a coordinated approach to senior care.



“We have assisted living, nursing facilities, home care and home health care, hospices,” Home Instead Senior Care Owner and coalition member Stephaine Buffaloe said.



“The patient needs to be first, but it's not a fluid system. So the more that we work together as a community, it's better for the patient,” said Buffaloe.



The West Alabama Care Coalition was recently formed to reduce the rate of hospital re-admissions of elderly patients. The coalition is made up of many different sectors of the community across West Alabama, all of whom have interaction with the elderly and an interest in helping them to have the best possible quality of life.



Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service Deputy Chief Chris Williamson is involved in the coalition. He said the fire rescue service encounters elderly people through emergency medical calls. His involvement in the coalition is aimed at helping reduce some of those emergencies. He said he hopes the conference will serve an important purpose for caregivers of seniors.



“To help their parents or other family members navigate the health care system to a point they can remain in their homes as long as possible and have a high quality of life,” Williamson said.



First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Gil McKee said First Baptist is pleased to help host the event because of the importance of the issue.



“We’re to honor our parents, and that’s a lifetime commitment,” McKee said. “Of course, people are living longer today. We have more and more adults who are having to care for aging parents, and the support they need is so important.”



Although attendees are asked to make a $5 donation to The DCH Foundation, organizers say there is unlimited financial assistance, because they do not want money to prevent someone from attending.



Call Stephaine Buffaloe at (205) 764-0387 for more details on the conference or to register. Although it is an all-day conference, attendees are not required to stay the entire time.

